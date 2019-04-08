GHS FFA Takes First In Dairy Judging

The Greenville FFA Chapter competed in the Section 19 Dairy Judging at the Bond County Fairgrounds and took 1st Place. Individually Taylor Mattson was 1st Place overall, Cole Wall 2nd place, Taylor Huels 7th Place, Jack Wall 8th Place and Logan Doll 9th Place. Other team members included Kaylie Huels, Camden Fitzgerald, Andrew Reeves, Wil Harnetiaux, Raegan Micnheimer, Cadence Perkins, Levi Siebert, J.R. McCray, and Cole Knebel.

Five chapter members then participated at the State Dairy Judging at Kaskaskia College and placed 3rd overall. Individually Taylor Huels place 2nd overall. Other team members included Taylor Mattson, Wil Harnetiaux, Cole Wall and Andrew Reeves.