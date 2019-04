The Greenville High School robotics team finished first at a competition at SIUE Saturday. They also were first in the seeding round, for overall points, and received the Judge’s Choice award for best design, engineering, coding, creativity, and game performances.

Team members include Abby Brunk, Jolie Harnetiaux, Ethan Matthews, Justin Matthews, Ethan Mergner, Emma Nord, Joel Nord, Lillian Powers, Walter Smith, and Emily Unterbrink.

Nine teams participated in the competition.