The Bond County Fourth Fest Committee is holding a 5K Glow Run in Greenville at 8 p.m., Friday, May 10.

A tax day registration special is being held April 15. Those age 15 and under can register for the Glow Run on Monday for just $15, which is a $10 savings.

Otherwise, the registration fee is $25 for everyone through May 3. After that, the fee increases $5.

Online registration can be done at RunSignUp.com.