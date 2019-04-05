Greenville Designated A Tree City USA

For the 23rd straight year, Greenville has been designated a Tree City USA for 2018 by the Arbor Day Foundation.

The award recognizes the city for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Bill Grider, Greenville public works director, said the city must meet specific requirements, including hours spent on tree maintenance and care. Grider said a new tree will be planted and dedicated for Arbor Day on April 26.

Click below to hear his comments:

Greenville also qualifies by having a tree care ordinance, and issuing an Arbor Day proclamation each year.