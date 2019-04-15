Greenville Egg Hunt Details

The Easter Egg Hunt tradition continues Saturday, April 20 at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with eggs in the age groups of toddler through 2, 3 through 5, 6 and 7, and 8 and 9.

A section is also set aside for those with special needs through sixth grade.

Over 2,400 eggs, some with money and others with candy, will be hidden. Grand prize eggs and $5 gold eggs, will be available in each group.

The annual Egg Hunt is sponsored by the Greenville Commercial Club and Greenville Optimist Club. Cash prizes are donated by Bradford National Bank, First National Bank, People’s State Bank, and Midland States Bank.