Greenville High Prom Details, Court Announced

Students from Greenville High School will celebrate the spring prom at a new location Saturday night.

The prom will be at Copper Dock Winery north of Pocahontas. The highlight of prom is the king and queen coronation. Senior queen candidates are Jaidyn Ackerman, Jacqueline Forys, Emily Unterbrink, Moriah Valentin, and Madelyn Wade.

Senior king candidates are John Campbell, B. Drew Frey, Hunter Gray, Sam Knebel and Chad Stearns.

The coronation is open to the public and begins at 8 p.m.

Everyone is also invited to the walk-in ceremony, which begins at 6 p.m. at Copper Dock. Upon their arrival at prom, students will be introduced as they walk into the prom hall. This year’s theme is “Roaring Twenties Soiree”.

Following the prom, the post-prom party will be held at the high school.