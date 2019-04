The Greenville University Choir along with three area choral ensembles will be in concert Sunday, April 28, at 3:00 p.m., in the Whitlock Music Center.

Performing with the choir will be the Highland High School Madrigal Singers, the Bond County High School Select Choir, and the Kaskaskia College Concert Choir.

For more information, call the music office at 664-6560.