HSHS Hospitals Offer Diabetes Wellness Workshops

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family in Greenville are hosting three upcoming interactive Diabetes Wellness Workshop series. Each four-week series will begin at 2 p.m. Room location details will be provided upon registration.

Diabetes nurse educator, Megan Stanley, will offer tips to living better with diabetes. Each of the free workshops will explore topics on managing diabetes, healthy eating, monitoring blood glucose and continuing your journey with diabetes.

St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese Diabetes Wellness Workshop series dates include:

Thursday, May 2

Thursday, May 9

Thursday, May 16

Thursday, May 23

St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Diabetes Wellness Workshop series dates include:

Friday, June 7

Friday, June 14

Friday, June 21

Friday, June 28

Holy Family Hospital Greenville Diabetes Wellness Workshop series dates include:

Tuesday, June 18

Tuesday, June 25

Tuesday, July 2

Tuesday, July 9

Space is limited and prior registration is required. Contact Megan Stanley at 618-526-5743 or megan.stanley@hshs.org to attend.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also include HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.