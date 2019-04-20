IDNR Looking For Campground Hosts

State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is encouraging interested constituents to apply for the ‘Campground Host’ positions at the Eldon Hazlet State Park in Clinton County and Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area in Fayette County. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is the state agency that oversees state parks and has posted that anyone interested should contact the following:

Eldon Hazlet State Park

DNR.Eldonhazlet@Illinois.gov

618-594-3015

Ramsey lake State Recreation Area

618-423-2215

“These are great opportunities for people who love the outdoors,” said Rep. Blaine Wilhour. “We are fortunate to have these sites for families and visitors to enjoy.”

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area (SRA) is a 3,000-acre site on the western shore of Carlyle Lake, located three miles north of Carlyle and two miles east of Illinois Route 127 in Clinton County. Eldon Hazlet SRA attracts more than 800,000 visitors annually to camp, boat, fish, hunt, picnic, bird watch and to hike more than nine miles of trails. Also popular are the sailboat regattas, held almost every summer weekend. The Illini Campground has 328 Class A, 36 Class C campsites for walk-in tent camping and two rustic rent-a-cabins. A campground store and public swimming pool are located at the campground. Camping reservations can be made online at www.reserveamerica.com.

Eldon Hazlet also has twenty cottages for rent overlooking the lake. Each cottage has a kitchenette, bar, living area, bedroom, loft and deck, with amenities including cable TV, linens and cookware. For reservations, call 618-594-8702 or visit the Hazlet Cottages website.

Ramsey Lake Rec. Area is located just northwest of Ramsey in Fayette County. Rolling hills, timbered shoreline, and beautiful Ramsey Lake make the Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area a unique and popular recreation spot.

Visitors will enjoy the picturesque woods, secluded picnic areas, and excellent fishing and hunting opportunities. Ramsey Lake SRA is the perfect place for people who want to relax or for those energetic outdoor types who want to hike, hunt, fish, or camp.