Illinois House Raises Fines For Passing Stopped School Buses

The Illinois House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday, April 11, in an attempt to improve safety of school children by preventing school bus stop arm violations.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, children, ages 5-7, are most often injured or killed getting on and off the bus. Late last year, a one-day survey of bus drivers nationally, found nearly 84,000 incidents of motorists ignoring warnings of school bus stops.

House Bill 1873 amends the Illinois Vehicle Code, doubling fines for violations regarding approaching, overtaking, and passing school buses.

The committee approved the bill Wednesday morning and the full House approved it Thursday.