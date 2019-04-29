Informational Meetings Scheduled For New Habitat Home

Bond County Habitat For Humanity is searching for a family for its next house.

Two orientation meetings for anyone interested will be held this week. The first is Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. and the other is Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Both are in Posch Hall at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville.

To receive an application, attendance is necessary.

Eric Watterson, from the Habitat board, said Habitat for Humanity is committed to building simple, decent, and affordable new houses for those in need. The homes are roughly 1,200 square feet.

