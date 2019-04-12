Internationally Acclaimed Classical Musician In Concert At GU

Greenville University students and the public will have a unique opportunity to hear internationally renowned musicians, violinist Yin-Chou Hung and pianist I-Hsuan Cheng, bring classical pieces vividly to life in G.U.’s Whitlock Music Center on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Hung and Cheng will perform pieces by Mozart, Debussy, Puccini, Prokofiev, Stravinsky and Tyzen Hsaio. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is a unique opportunity for our students and our community to hear and interact with these world-class musicians from Taiwan,” says Jeff Wilson, interim chair of G.U.’s Department of Music. “Their program includes both masterworks from the classical tradition and selections unique to their home country and culture.”

Hung studied under legendary Ukranian violinist Oleh Krysa and worked as his teaching assistant for six years. Hung built his reputation as an international master of the violin through performances at major cities and music festivals in the U.S., France, Japan, Canada, China, Germany and more. He is assistant professor of violin at the Fu-Jen Catholic University in Taipei.

Cheng also performs around the world, accepting invitations to competitions, recitals, collaborations with musicians at major universities and performances alongside other acclaimed musicians. She serves on the faculty of San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Pre-College division.

For further information about the Greenville University Department of Music, contact the department at (618) 664-6560.