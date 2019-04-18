ISP Recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is recognizing Telecommunicator Operators and other behind-the-scenes-heroes who dispatch Troopers and officers from other state agencies in emergency situations.

The recognition comes during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 14-20, when the public safety community formally acknowledges the contributions and sacrifices of all Telecommunicators, Call-takers, and Technicians.

“Telecommunications personnel are a critical lifeline for our citizens and officers with their efforts often meaning the difference between life and death. They answer call after call, day and night, as their voices guide both citizens and law enforcement alike in the most trying of circumstances,” said ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Telecommunicators, Call-takers, and Electronic Technicians are often the unseen and unsung heroes of emergency services working together to advance the cause of public safety and to fulfill the mission of the Illinois State Police.”

The ISP employs more than 120 Telecommunicators at its six call centers across the state. They provided communications assistance for more than 520,900 calls for service in 2018.

“Every single person who takes calls and works behind the scenes to make sure the people of Illinois have help when they need it deserves our recognition and gratitude,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These dedicated professionals experience highly intense conditions yet respond in a rapid and calm manner to protect our officers and our citizens. The entire state of Illinois is thankful for their public service.”