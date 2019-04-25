KC Board Approves Several Moves, Honors Basketball Team

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, April 22, 2019 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and Student Trustee Alisse Koisher (Highland).

Trustees approved a number of personnel moves including establishing full-time faculty positions for the College’s new Health Information Technology Degree and Resident/Commercial Electrical Technician Programs. Both programs, which will begin this fall, were established to meet the current needs of their industries. The Health Information Technology Program prepares students to organize health information data for hospitals, clinics, doctor’s offices and more. This program is being offered wholly online. The Electrical Technician Program will prepare students for entry-level positions in an electrician career, and will be offered at the College’s Trenton Education Center.

In other personnel action the Board affirmed its dismissal of Victoria Crowell as Women’s Softball Coach, hired Wendy Blythe of Vandalia as the new Director of the College’s Vandalia Education Center, Michael Kuhl of Breese as the Construction Occupations Instructor at the Centralia Correctional Center, Alexander Koopman of Breese as Information Technology Support Technician, and Amy Sapp of Salem as Testing Specialist in the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE). The board also reappointed the College’s Professional Managerial and Executive Managerial employees for the 2019-20 fiscal year, and honorably discharged grant-funded employees at the end of the current fiscal year. The employees will be retained should funding continue in the new fiscal year.

In other action Monday evening, Trustees

Authorized BLDD Architects to proceed with professional services to replace the flooring in the north hallway of the Science and Technology Building on the College’s main campus, as well as select areas of the Library and Administration Buildings.

Authorized BLDD to proceed with professional services to replace the flooring, stair treads and risers in several stairwells located around the main campus. Both projects are anticipated to be completed during the summer. Funds for the projects comes from the Illinois Capital Development Board, and the College’s Public, Health and Safety Fund.

Approved a new KC Board members Code of Ethics that sets forth the appropriate use of authority and proper decorum in group and individual behavior for trustees as they serve Kaskaskia College.

Approved a resolution to award former Trenton Mayor, Margaret Conley with an Honorary Associate in Science Degree for her work on behalf of the institution. The degree will be presented to Conley at the College’s May 2 awards dinner.

Recognized outgoing Student Trustee Alisse Koisher of Highland for her service on behalf of the student population as a member of the Board.

Welcomed Justin Huff of Mt. Vernon as the Student Trustee for the 2019-20.

Recognized the KC Blue Devils Basketball team for their season which saw the team win the Region 24 and District 16 Championships and make the Sweet 16 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Finals.

The Board also formally accepted the resignation of longtime Trustee Dr. Dee Boswell of Centralia. Dr. Boswell, who has served as a board member since 2011 has set the standard for distinguished service to Kaskaskia College. In addition to his time as a trustee, Dr. Boswell has served as a founding member and president of the College’s Friends of the Fine Arts, supporter of the Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute Project, led fundraising efforts for various projects such as the College’s Nursing Education Center and education centers in Trenton and Nashville, as well as provided the financial resources for construction of the art gallery in the Lifelong Learning Center that bears his, and his wife Sue’s name. The Board scheduled a special meeting for April 29 to certify the April election results for Bill Hawley and Linda Stover who were re-elected to their seats, reorganize the board and interview candidates for Dr. Boswell’s seat on the board. Another special meeting was tentatively scheduled for May 9 at 5:00 p.m. to seat the new trustee.