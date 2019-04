A spring/summer kids clothing giveaway is being held Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bond Unit 2 Project Parenting office at 1318 East Route 140 in Greenville.

It is open to anyone in the community.

Parents will be given one bag per child and they can fill it with clothes and shoes in sizes newborn through 14/16.

For more information call Project Parenting at 664-5009, extension 2.