KRP Hosts Touch-A-Truck

For two hours Saturday afternoon, the Greenville Junior High parking lot was buzzing with activity.

Over 80 families signed up for the Project Parenting-Kindergarten Readiness programs’ Touch A Truck event.

Boys and girls had a good time seeing, touching and getting into a variety of vehicles.

Amy Robinson, one of the family facilitators who planned the event, told WGEL they wanted to have an event that would appeal to dads. She said everyone was excited about the event.

Among the vehicles were a police car and motorcycle, fire truck, stock car, helicopter, tractor, school bus, garbage disposal truck, concrete mixer truck, ambulance, backhoes, dump truck, a wrecker, and an electric company truck with a boom.

The children and adults in attendance were provided sandwiches and snow cones.