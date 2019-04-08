Lampkins Bond Request Turned Down

A bond reduction motion was considered in Bond County Circuit Court last week for Kelsea Lampkins, age 31, of Greenville.

He is charged with three Class X offenses including two counts of alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of alleged home invasion. Bond was originally set at $50,000 cash.

On March 27, the court received correspondence from Lampkins and it was construed as a motion for reduction of bail.

A hearing was held in court last week. Judge Christopher Bauer took the matter under advisement and on Thursday ruled the bond amount would stand as previously ordered.

A preliminary hearing is still scheduled for April 16. Lampkins remains in the Bond County jail.