Lampkins In Court Tuesday

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Kelsea Lampkins in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday morning, but wasn’t held.

Lampkins is charged with three Class X crimes including two counts of alleged predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of home invasion.

The 31-year-old defendant from Greenville appeared in court Tuesday, representing himself, having not yet to hire an attorney or accept a court-appointed one.

He made an oral motion before Judge Christopher Bauer to have the case continued. Lampkins’ next court appearance is set for April 25 for a status conference and first appearance with counsel.

The state alleges the crimes occurred at a Greenville residence on March 23.

Lampkins remains in the Bond County jail with bail at $50,000 cash.