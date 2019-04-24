Lane Restrictions On Interstate 70

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced periodic lane closures in each direction of Interstate 70 from Sugar Loaf Road, mile marker 38, to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue, mile marker 48, beginning Monday, April 29, weather permitting.

Closures are for clean-up related to bridge and pavement work already completed. Work should be completed by late May.

Traffic will be maintained using message boards, flaggers, signs, and other traffic control devices. Please follow construction signs and drive with caution through the work zone. Delays should be expected and alternate routes may be beneficial.

For more information, call 346-3353.