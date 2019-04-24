Legal Self Help Coming To Bond County

Beginning Monday, April 29, the Bond County Legal Self-Help Program will be in operation, assisting residents wanting to file cases in court on their own.

Angela Warta will be at the courthouse one Monday per month, for the next six months. She also provides the same services in Madison County for the Third Judicial Circuit.

She said assistance for Bond County residents was made possible by a grant. Warta will be at the courthouse in Greenville from 9 AM to 3 PM on Mondays, April 19, May 13, June 24, July 22, August 19, and September 23. She will be available to answer questions about services available. Appointments are not necessary.

Click below to hear more:

Warta said she is not an attorney and therefore cannot provide legal advice or tell people how the court might interpret their filing. She can tell you if your form is complete and what forms are available.

Click below for more:

Once again, the first day is this Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wanting more information can call Angela Warta at 618-296-5921.

Angela and Bond County Resident Judge Chris Bauer will be the guests on WGEL’s Public Affairs Program, Sunday following the noon news.