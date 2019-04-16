Local 4-H Members Compete In Public Speaking Contest

On Monday, April 8 4-H member from Bond, Clinton, Marion and Washington counties participated in the local 4-H public speaking contest. The contest was held at Kaskaskia College in the Lifelong Learning Center, with speech professors Brandi Wilkins and David Quinn for serving as judges for the evening. The Kaskaskia College Speech Department also live streamed the contest on their Facebook page.

The event served as a local 4-H show for members taking public speaking projects, and also a qualifier for the Illinois 4-H State Public Speaking Contest, which will be held on June 8 in Decatur. Participants presented either a formal speech, an illustrated speech, oral interpretation, or an original work. Results by county are as follows:

Bond County

Allison Hemker-Original Work-A rating, State Delegate

Hunter Hemker (Cloverbud member)-Oral Interpretation-Cloverbud members are recognized for participation, but are not eligible to be selected for State Contest

Clinton County

Shana Lueking-Formal Speech-A rating, State Delegate

Maggie Schrage-Formal Speech-A rating, State Delegate

Marion County

Parker Karrick-Formal Speech-A rating, State Delegate

Eliza Engelhardt-Illustrated Speech-A rating, State Delegate

Washington County

Abigail Meyer-Formal Speech-A rating State Delegate

Sarah Hentges-Oral Interpretation-B rating

Christopher Kurwicki-Formal Speech-B rating

Public speaking is a highly valued life skill. 4-H members are offered the chance to develop their public speaking skills at the club and county level. In addition to project talks or demonstrations at their 4-H club meetings, members are encouraged to participate in the public speaking contest.

For more information about this 4-H contest please contact your local University of Illinois Extension Office in Bond County 618-664-3665, Clinton County 618-526-4551, Marion County 618-548-1446, or Washington County 618-327-8881.