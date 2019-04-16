Local Easter Services

Below you will find information on the various Easter related services in our area that were submitted to us.

This list does not include Easter Egg Hunts, etc. You can find information on those on our Community Calendar.

St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Greenville will hold an Easter Vigil Saturday at 8 PM. Easter Sunday Mass will be at 8 and 10 AM.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville is having Holy Thursday services Thursday, April 18 at 7 PM; Good Friday services Friday, April 19 at 7 PM; an Easter vigil Saturday, April 20 at 5:30 PM; and Easer Sunday sunrise services at 7 and 10:15 AM.

The Greenville First Christian Church will hold Easter services Sunday, April 21 at 8, 9:30, and 11 AM and again on Wednesday, April 24 at 6:30 PM.

Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church is having an Easter Celebration service on Sunday at 9 a.m. It will feature several special music numbers as well as traditional Easter songs and a message on “The Resurrection of Jesus” by Pastor Ward Sussenbach. All are invited.

The Greenville First Baptist Church will host a Maundy Thursday service on April 18th at 6:30 p.m. This is a combined service with the United Methodist Church. It will be held at the First Baptist Church. The two churches will hold a Good Friday service April 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Greenville. An outdoor Easter Sunrise Service will be at 7 a.m. at Patriot’s Park. Easter Sunday services will follow at First Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.

The First Presbyterian Church in Greenville will hold Maundy Thursday services at 7 PM. A meal will precede the service at 6 PM In Gaffner Hall at the church. Easter services will be Sunday at 10:45 AM. For information, call 664-0942.

There will be a Good Friday Service at Pocahontas United Methodist Church at 7:00 PM April 19.

Sorento United Methodist church will be having an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on April 21. Breakfast and egg hunt to follow. For more, call 217-272-4485.

Old Ripley Church of Christ will have Easter Sunrise Services Sunday at 7 PM. Breakfast will follow.

Easter services at the Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron are as follows: Holy Thursday services at St. Nicholas Church in Pocahontas at 7 p.m. Good Friday services at St. Gertrude Church in Grantfork at 7 p.m. There will be an Easter vigil at Immaculate Conception Church in Pierron at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be at St. Gertrude in Grantfork and St Nicholas in Pocahontas at 8 a.m. and Immaculate Conception in Pierron at 10 a.m.

Redeemer Baptist Church of Panama will have Easter services at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 21. The address is 425 North Avenue, Panama. There will be no evening services Sunday.

Smith Grove Baptist Church will have a Sunrise Service Sunday at 6 a.m. and a Unity Service at 10 a.m.

The Greenville Free Methodist church will observe a come and go self-directed Lord’s Supper service for Maundy Thursday from 6 to 8 PM. Good Friday services will be held at noon. Easter sunrise service will be at 6 AM followed by worship at 8:45 and 11 AM. Brunch will be served at 10 AM.