Local Students Recognized By SAR

The Genl George Rogers Clark Chapter, Illinois Society Sons of the American Revolution, recognized outstanding seniors from local high schools. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, April 19th, at the First Christian Church in Edwardsville.

Each student received the Outstanding Citizenship Lapel Pin and a certificate. The SAR Outstanding Citizenship award is presented to recognize the recipient’s furthering of American citizenship principles. The student is nominated by the high school considering the student’s overall scholarship and citizenship.

The following students were recognized with SAR Outstanding Citizenship Awards: They are (not all pictured): Danielle Wojcik, North Greene High School; David Mathus, Alton High School; Micheala Burrows, Greenfield High School; Ryan Croxford, Jersey Community High School; Shawn McKee, East Alton Wood River High School; Kaleb Ware, Marquette Catholic High School; Jeremy Frazier, Litchfield Senior High School; Andrew Wyatt, Metro East Lutheran High School; Keith Carlock, Nakomis High School; Jared Speer, Triad High School; Jacqueline Forys, Bond County Community Unit #2 High School; Lindsey Miller, Gillespie High School; Joshua Knight, Carrollton High School; Cole Diesen, Highland High School; Brayden Shirley, Civic Memorial High School; Victoria Tarpley, Roxana Senior High School; Jonah Schell, Mississippi Valley Christian High School; Kaleigh Taylor, Mt. Olive High School; Grace Nolte, Brussels High School; and Steven Thyer, Bunker Hill High School.

Additionally, Ryan Croxford from Jersey Community High School, received the chapter’s $500 scholarship. The scholarship was presented in honor of long-time member Charles Burgess who passed away in 2016.

The students were nominated by their schools based on their dependability, cooperative spirit, leadership, service to their school and community, evidence of personal values and patriotism.

GGRC Chapter Chairman John Stanton said, “The SAR has been instrumental in promoting the qualities of dependability, cooperation, leadership and patriotism in the community and nation-wide for many years. We are pleased to honor these outstanding students.”

The SAR Outstanding Citizenship Award is presented in recognition of the recipient’s furthering of American citizenship principles. Each year the chapter invites high schools in the Madison, Jersey, Macoupin, Bond, Calhoun, Greene, and Montgomery Counties to selected one young man or woman from their senior class.

For more information on the Genl George Rogers Clark Chapter or the SAR, contact Jim DeGroff, 618 667 8660.