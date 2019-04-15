Man Fatally Injured In Motorcycle Crash Identified

A man who was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash Friday, April 12, has been identified.

According to Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn, William Morales, age 28, of Wood River, was involved in a motorcycle crash Friday, April 12, on Madison Avenue at 2nd Street, in Wood River.

Following unsuccessful life saving measures, Morales was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Wood River Police, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Division personnel, and the Madison County Coroner continue the investigation.