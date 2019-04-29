MG FFA In Ag Mechanics

9 students from the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter competed in various forms at the Section 19 Ag Mechanics CDE at the OKAW Vocational Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Four students competed on the junior varsity team and five on the varsity team, both teams received 1st place overall.

On the junior varsity team, Charlie Fiscus tied for first individually in Ag Power, Cheyenne Tedrick first in Surveying, Cole Queen first in Carpentry, and Savannah Davis first in Welding.

On the varsity team, Kurtis Schewe received third individually in Ag Power, Hannah Albert first in Surveying, Jackson Isringhausen second in Carpentry, Mason Terry second in Welding, and Betta Miller first in Electricity.

The varsity team will move on to compete at state level on May 14, 2019 at Parkland College.