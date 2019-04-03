MGHS National Honor Society Ceremony

Mulberry Grove High School recently held its National Honor Society induction ceremony with 13 students honored.

They are Christa Barenfanger, Kimberly Bone, Connor Brown, Samantha Coleman, Wyatt Criner, Makayla Dothager, Elijah Erck, Anna Hall, Emma Jackson, Trista Koertge, Brayden Mosley, Kelsey Ogelsby and Kaitlyn Rench.

Students were recognized for scholarship, leadership, character and community service.

Officers of the Mulberry Grove chapter this year are Chandler Hans, president; Braeden Links, vice-president; Kennedy Quick, secretary; and Olivia Willis, treasurer.

Chapter sponsors are Karla Harre and Rachel Miller.