Ms. LOL Pageant In Highland

On May 11, 2019, Leaps of Love will host the Ms. LOL Pageant featuring 12 business men from the Highland, IL area to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer and funds for the Leaps of Love’s programs. This event will attract a sold-out crowd as it did back in 1976 and 2014.

Leaps of Love embraces families affected by childhood brain tumors/cancers and late-effects of childhood cancer by providing hope, strength and encouragement to meet the challenges they face today as well as the long-term effects of tomorrow. Over the past 11 months, these 12 men have been working hard at parades, presentations and fundraisers in order to raise awareness and funds to go towards their “People’s Choice” account. Not only will they be competing (mini skirt, talent and evening gown) for the title of Ms. LOL, they are also raising funds ($1 = 1 vote) for the LOL programs which will be the “People’s Choice” award and Ms. Congeniality.

Leaps of Love’s main goal is to work with the family as a whole. When a child is diagnosed with cancer, the entire family is affected and they all need support. LOL hosts family retreats to connect families, nurture parents that have lost a child to cancer and provide encouragement for childhood cancer survivors 18+.