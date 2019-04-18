Mulberry Grove Board Of Education Seats New Members

During a special Mulberry Grove Board of Education meeting Monday, prior to the regular meeting, newly elected board members took the oath of office and were seated. Superintendent Stephen Phillips recognized retiring board members Diane Neathery, for six years of service, and Keith Steiner for 12 years on the board. Phillips presented plaques to Neathery and Steiner. New officers elected include: President – Nathan Mollett, Vice President – Jeff Koontz, and Secretary – Brooke Earnest. Regina Johnson was appointed Board Treasurer. Recently elected members are Nathan Mollett, Brooke Earnest, and Melody Helmkamp. Remaining on the board are Jeff Koontz, Steve Swain, and Steve Creek.

During the regular meeting, in the financial report, Superintendent Phillips said the district has received only one categorical state aid payment for transportation and special education but fund balances still look good. General state aid payments continue to arrive on time.

Board members approved a bid of $17,000.00 for maintenance and improvements to the high school bleachers and maintenance to the elementary school bleachers. Bleachers in the high school gym will get safety rails and half steps in the walk-ways, railings at the end of the bleachers, end glides, and deck reinforcements.

The board approved a girls’ basketball co-op program with Ramsey for the next two school years with parents providing transportation. High School Principal Bobby Koontz said 4 – 6 girls indicated they might participate in the co-op program.

Following an executive session, the board accepted the resignation of personal aide Katherine Hebenstreit.