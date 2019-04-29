Mulberry Grove Prom King, Queen, And Post Prom

The Mulberry Grove Junior – Senior Prom was Saturday, April 27, from 7:00 – 11:00 p.m., in the Elementary Gym, with the theme “Midnight Masquerade.” The coronation was at 7:30 with senior queen candidates Haley Snow, Kaitlyn Rench, and Hannah Albert and king candidates Kade Swain, Chandler Hans, and Connor Brown.

The 2019 Queen is Kaitlyn Rench and the King is Connor Brown.

Junior class sponsors are Heidi Olson and Lindy Zeeb and senior class sponsors are Andrew Beckham and Scott Voyles.

According to Junior Class Sponsor Heidi Olson, following the prom, students gathered in the cafeteria for pizza and games. At about 11:30, 37 students and class sponsors Andrew Beckham and Heidi Olson left on a school bus for the post prom at “Bowlero” in St. Peters, Missouri. They bowled, played laser tag, and arcade games until 4:00 a.m. They returned to the school about 6:15. Everyone had a wonderful time.