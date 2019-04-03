Multi-County School Board Results

In Tuesday’s election, four candidates were chosen for the Carlyle Unit 1 school board.

Vote totals in Bond and Clinton Counties were 402 for Terry Kampwerth, 367 for Keith Alexander, 361 for Dennis Perez, 330 for Jason Brinkmann, 327 for Aaron Heinzmann and 304 for Laura Jansen.

Four school board members were elected in the Hillsboro Unit 3 District.

Candidate vote totals in Montgomery and Bond Counties were Matthew Lentz, 921; Barbara Adams, 781; Bryce Rupert, 684; Dan Tester, 668; Ed Ervin, 617; and Craig Scroggins, 441.

All election totals are unofficial until they are canvassed.