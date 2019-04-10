New Simple Room Building Update

The exciting times continue at The Simple Room in Greenville as the new building gets closer to being used.

The Simple Room provides various programs for youths in the community.

Karen Smith, board chair, thanks everyone for the cash and in-kind donations for the building, but said more is needed.

Board Member Cynthia Wiegand said Simple Room officials are still dreaming big. They’d like to demolish the old Simple Room building. They’d also like to make a pavilion and have a bench outside. The building also needs storage cabinets and a floor scrubbing/polishing machine.

The Greenville Garden Club has offered to help beautify the property.

Blake Gocey, community relations director, said the new building wouldn’t change any of the organization’s programs – it would simply allow them to do their programs at a higher level. The Simple Room’s goal is to develop disciples through holistic development.

Donations can be sent to The Simple Room at 405 Franklin Avenue or Post Office Box 613 in Greenville. They can also be dropped off at The Simple Room on Wednesday mornings.