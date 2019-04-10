New Unit 2 Electric Contract

At its special meeting Monday night, the Bond Unit 2 school board approved a contract that should result in significant electric cost savings.

The board entered into a 36-month contract with Constellation, through electricity aggregator Affordable Gas and Electric (A-G-E). It will not go into effect until January of next year when the current electric contract expires.

Two representatives from A-G-E presented the board figures regarding current rates and projected savings. Over the three years, it is estimated Unit 2 could save about $140,000 in electricity costs.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson said A-G-E was the only consulting company submitting prices and the deadline was Monday.

After making his motion for a three-year contract, Board Member Nate Prater said the savings were very good.

Olson said the district may begin looking at its natural gas contract in the next few months. The current one expires in late 2020.