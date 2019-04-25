Odd Fellows Program At DeMoulin Museum

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows is celebrating its 200th anniversary this month and the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville is hosting a special program to observe the occasion.

“Odd Fellows: 200 Years of Riding the Goat”, will be presented by Ainslie Heilich, of Tuscola, IL, on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at the DeMoulin Museum.

Heilich is an Odd Fellow and founding member and Past Grand of Tuscola #316. He is also a member of several other lodges. He told WGEL the Independent Order of Odd Fellows began in Baltimore. It was once the largest American fraternity, boasting numbers higher than even the Masons. He said over the years the organization went into a decline, but a new generation has become interested in it. He said those same people are often interested in unique artifacts, like the lodge initiation devices made years ago by the DeMoulin Museum.

During his presentation Sunday, he’ll talk about the history of the Odd Fellows, specifically in Illinois, and how it relates to the DeMoulin Museum.

Odd Fellows artifacts, made by DeMoulin Bros. & Co., will be showcased at the program Sunday afternoon. Free refreshments will be served.

For more information, you can visit DeMoulinMuseum.org or find the museum on Facebook.

