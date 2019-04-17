Personnel Action From Unit Two Board Meeting

The Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education emerged from executive session Monday night in Sorento to pass motions regarding personnel positions.

The retirement of Marsha Disch as a science teacher at the high school was approved, effective the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Six resignations were accepted. They were from Anne Burton, a high school math teacher; Marissa Kile, a speech language pathologist at the Greenville Elementary School; Leah Suhre, a special education teacher at GES; Lynn Wilke, an Early Childhood Program teacher; Krystine DaCorte as head volleyball coach at Greenville Junior High; and Kristin Hentze, a secretary at GES.

All resignations are effective the end of the school year with the exception of Hentze on April 19.

The board increased the number of contract days for Bill Carpenter, assistant principal at GES, from 110 to 120 days, as he covered days for Principal Eric Swingler while he was off for a medical situation.

Sean Sandifer was hired to fill the high school math position being vacated by Burton. Michelle Neely was approved as an Early Childhood Program teacher for next school year, and Mindy Maples was hired as a night shift custodian at Greenville Junior High.

The board tabled the hiring of a part-time bus aide and granted leaves of absence to Swingler, Rick Clanton and Kelsey Richardson.

Athletic coaches were rehired for the 2019-20 year. At Greenville Junior High they are Trevor Stoecklin in baseball and boys basketball, Parker Manhart in boys basketball, Gayla Brauns in cheerleading, Gina Allen and Lori Alstat in girls basketball;, and Terry Swalley, Kolin Dothager and Quinton Hammann in track.

At Pocahontas School they are Donald Smith in girls and boys basketball, Johnnie McNece in cheerleading and Amanda O’Regan in volleyball.

At Sorento, the coaches are Cory Smith in boys’ basketball and Christina Pashia in volleyball.