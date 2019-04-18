Pet Adoption Day At Bond County Shelter

There are many dogs and cats at the Bond County Humane Society shelter ready for adoption.

On Saturday, the society is conducting a special pet adoption program for area residents.

Society President Rachel Hundsdorfer said it’s unusual to have an adoption event at the shelter on a Saturday, because they have a commitment to do adoptions at Petco in Fairview Heights most Saturdays. Everyone is welcome to come see the shelter and the animals. Cats will be available for adoption for $30.

Click below to hear more:

Hundsdorfer said if there is interest in the Saturday adoption program, it might be offered more often in the future.

Click below to hear her comments:

The animal shelter is located in Greenville, on the south end of Elm Street near Interstate 70.