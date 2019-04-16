Pocahontas Principal Was In Notre Dame One Year Ago

Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers was shocked Monday when he heard of the huge fire at the over 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

In fact, exactly one year ago that day, Rakers and his family were in that cathedral.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Rakers Monday night about the tragic fire. He said he took his kids there last year over spring break. Rakers said he can’t imagine a church in our own community burning down, much less one with such history that’s known around the world.

Click below to hear more from him:

While officials have reported the remaining areas of the cathedral are structurally sound, there was major fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Many artifacts in the cathedral were saved.

Millions of dollars have already been pledged by people throughout the world for restoration of the historic cathedral.