Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh tells WGEL the investigation is continuing in regards to a shooting at Royal Lake Friday evening.

The sheriff told WGEL around 2 PM Monday that a 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis after receiving a gunshot wound. Leitschuh said the incident, which was reported at 5:58 p.m. Friday, occurred in a Royal Lake residence, but no other details were available.