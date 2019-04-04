Rt. 127 Project Update

Residents in the Greenville area, Greenville business owners and those who drive through Greenville on Route 127 will be pleased to hear the latest update on a road project.

City officials were concerned when the Illinois Department of Transportation announced it would be closing the Interstate 70 overpass on Rt. 127 for road improvements.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL an agreement has been reached with the state and the entire bridge and highway will not be closed.

He said IDOT has agreed to have at least one-way traffic during the project with vehicles controlled by lights or flaggers. Willey said he has not received a proposed starting date, but he believes it will be in the next couple of months.

The city manager and other city officials had expressed their concerns about public safety if the entire highway would be shut down and emergency vehicles would have to travel detours. It was also indicated a total closure would affect businesses, which could mean a decrease of up to $100,000 in city sales tax.

Approximately 8,000 vehicles travel Rt. 127 at that location each day.