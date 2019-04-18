Sorento Trivia Night Raises $6,000 For Playground

The Sorento School playground campaign received a big boost Saturday with a trivia night.

Principal Kara Harris said the work and generosity of many people led to several thousand dollars being raised. Numerous businesses donated 60 auction items. Teachers and parents made desserts that were sold. The gym was packed with 23 teams.

The evening generated $6,000. The goal for the playground effort is $30,000. To date, just under $20,000 has been raised.

Click below to hear more from Harris:

The current large playground, east of the school, is believed to be over 35 years old. Harris said a playground south of the school was paid for with KRP funds and only KRP, kindergarten and first grade students can play on it.

The campaign continues, according to the principal. Letters will be sent out to community members to request cash donations. The school board has granted permission for donors of $1,000 or more to be recognized on a sign.

Click below for more:

Anyone wishing to make a cash donation for the new playground can visit the school or contact it at 217-272-4111.