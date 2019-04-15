Submit Easter Church Service Info

This Wednesday, April 17, WGEL will publish a list of Easter church services throughout our listening area. If your church is having services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, or Easter Sunday, you can submit them to be included in the list. To do so, email ryan@wgel.com or send the info to the First National Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300.

This list will not include Easter Egg Hunts or other activities – only church services. Those other activities are listed on our Community Calendar. You can submit information on those the same way.

Please have information submitted no later than 2 PM Tuesday, April 16.