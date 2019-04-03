Tourism Committee Makes Recommendations

The Greenville Tourism Committee met last week and approved recommendations to the city council on funding requests.

With 6 members in attendance, the committee approved $5,000 for the I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic, which will be held for the 17th time two days next January.

The event is also being expanded to include softball coaches.

Another $5,000 was approved for Heritage Days at the American Farm Heritage Museum July 16-28.

The committee voted to allow $5,000 for the Greenville Graffiti Car Show on June 15. The Chamber of Commerce had requested $10,000 for a celebrity guest, who has yet to be officially announced.

Tourism Director Jes Adam recommended half of the request be granted.

The committee passed a motion to give $10,000 of tourism funds for the July 6 Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville.

The money will be used for a Confederate Railroad concert and fireworks.