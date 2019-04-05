Unique Planning Opportunity For Greenville Library

Representatives of the Greenville Public Library recently took advantage of a unique opportunity to receive help in planning.

A class at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana met twice last month with the library personnel.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Greenville personnel were invited to be the “guinea pigs” for the class. The class asked 52 pages worth of questions regarding programs, books, space, plans for growth, and more.

Keillor said the end result is the compilation of a plan at the end of the school semester. The professor will present that information to the library board this summer. Keillor said if they had paid for this service, it would have cost $8,000 to $10,000.

