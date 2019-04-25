Unit Two Board Elects Officers

Three Bond County Unit 2 board members were issued the official oath of office at a special meeting Wednesday evening.

The board reviewed the official vote totals of the April 2 election and declared Nathan Prater, Randi Workman and Brian Zeeb as the winners. Their terms are for four years.

The school board was then reorganized with officers elected. Dr. Edmar Schreiber will continue as board president for the next two years. He was president the past four years.

Randi Workman is the board’s new vice president and Nathan Prater was re-elected secretary of the board.