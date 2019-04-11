Upcoming Teacher Negotiations

A major item the Bond County Unit 2 board of education must address this year is a new contract for teachers in the Greenville Education Association.

Superintendent Wes Olson said there has been some preliminary conversations about when and where the negotiations should take place. The contract expires at the beginning of the next academic year.

Olson said there are several pieces of legislation pending that could impact the negotiations.

Certified teachers in Unit 2 are currently near the end of a three-year contact that was ratified in 2016.