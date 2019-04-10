Update On Fatal House Fire In Troy

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn released the names of two people found dead following a home fire early Monday morning in the 100 block of Avalon Drive in Troy.

According to a press release, Thomas J. Major, age 63, and Deborah S. Major, age 64, were pronounced dead at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford. Both decedents were found in their bedroom and preliminary autopsy results indicate both sustained smoke inhalation. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of carbon monoxide, alcohol, and drugs, will also be done.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Troy Police continue to investigate the incident.