A vendor fair and swap meet is planned during the Greenville Graffiti Car Show Saturday, June 15, in downtown Greenville. Handmade items, craft vendors, pop-up shops, vintage items, direct sales vendors, and swap meet booths are anticipated. The cost for a booth is $25.00 and vendors must register by May 15. For more information, call Noel Harnetiaux at 664-8907.