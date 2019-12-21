21 Local Students Shop With A Cop

The Bond County Law Enforcement Association brought joy to 21 elementary school students last Thursday with its Shop With A Cop Program.

Association President Josh Hill said the officers meet with the kids and they eat lunch together at Joe’s in Greenville, then shop with the children, allowing them to spend $200. Those funds were provided by the Bond County Law Enforcement Association, the meal was sponsored by the Bond County Treasurer’s office and Bond County Republican Party, and transportation was provided courtesy of Bond County Transit.

The students and their families were involved in the activities. Boys and girls were selected from the Mulberry Grove, Sorento, Pocahontas and Greenville schools.

Hill said the day is important for the association’s members as it is a day to give back to the community and show that there is more to officers than just the badge.

Assisting the Law Enforcement Association was the Secret Santa Society.

The association consists of anyone in law enforcement who lives in Bond County.