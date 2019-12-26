“A Boat Load” Donated By Highland Church

You’ve heard of a boat load of this and a boat load of that.

Well, the First Baptist Church of Highland has literally donated a boat load of items to the Highland Area Christian Services Ministry food pantry.

It was the fifth year for the church’s food drive.

A member of the congregation initially came up with the idea, leading to a boat load of food and other items being donated every year. The boat included laundry soap, paper products such as toilet tissue, personal care and hygiene products, and canned and boxed food.