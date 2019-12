Firefighters from Greenville, Keyesport, Wheatfield, and numerous Clinton County Fire Protection Districts responded to a barn fire in the 10,000 block of Huelsmann Road in Carlyle.

The alarm sounded just before 10 PM Monday night and crews remained on the scene for over 3 hours.

Keyesport Fire Chief Jim Golder told WGEL the structure was a total loss, but the extent of damage to the content of the barn, as far as tractors and other machinery, was unknown.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined.