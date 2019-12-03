Beck’s Hybrids Toy Drive

A toy drive for the boys and girls at St. Louis Children’s Hospital is underway by Beck’s Hybrids.

Jon Zeeb, Southern Illinois district sales manager for Beck’s, said the drive is obviously for a good cause. He called it a “regional act of kindness”. Toys are being collected for infants up through teenagers. The gifts will go to “Snowflake Village”, a free toy store at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The store allows parents and caregivers to shop for Christmas gifts without having to leave their children in the hospital.

Click below to hear more:

Zeeb said items can include toys, coloring books, or any gift that would be enjoyed by the boys and girls who are patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Those seeking more information or wanting to donate can call or text Zeeb at 618-365-4367.

It is suggested donations be made by December 12, however, they will be accepted until December 20 for the December 23 delivery date.